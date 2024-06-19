Two women, 20 and 22, were arrested on Wednesday, after they were found with dozens of kilos of cannabis in their suitcases.

According to an announcement from police, the women arrived in Larnaca on a flight from Bangkok, which stopped over in the United Arab Emirates.

Police said that during X-ray checks of their four suitcases, customs authorities found 70 air-tight packages of cannabis, which amounted to 41kg and 96g.

The drugs were seized, and the two women were arrested.

Customs officers turned over the drugs and the two women to officers from the drug squad, Ykan, which will conduct further investigations.