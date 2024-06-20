As the island celebrates World Music Day this Friday, musicians and bands take to the streets to entertain the public and join the global celebrations of the day. In Limassol, grand festivities are underway as the Alliance Française de Limassol organises the Fête de la Musique event for the 37th year. In collaboration with the Municipality of Limassol and the French Institute of Cyprus, Friday afternoon will fill the streets of central Limassol with live music and a street party.

World Music Day was first celebrated in Paris in 1982, initiated by the then Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, and in 1985, the institution spread beyond French borders. Within a few years, the Fête de la Musique became an institution, a major European and international cultural event held in more than 120 countries and on five continents, from Ireland to Kazakhstan and Australia, and from the Baltic countries to Cyprus. In 1987, the Alliance Française de Limassol organised the first Fête de la Musique in Limassol, supporting and encouraging the local music scene from then until today.

This Friday, it returns to Limassol with 13 musical groups performing, 150 musicians, concerts and musical walks in the historic centre of the city.

A music walk will kick off the festivities at Saripolou Square at 5.45pm with Batukinio Percussion Band playing Afro-Brazilian beats live. At 6.30pm the World Stage will open at Panepistimiou square with three bands performing until 8pm (Eutopia, Trio Rodine and Myrothkies tou Giasemiou). Meanwhile, performances will also happen at Molos Deck and Castle Square whilst a street party on G. Mitela pedestrian street concludes the day with a DJ set.

Fête de la Musique Limassol

Live music celebrating World Music Day. June 21. Around central Limassol. From 5.45pm onwards. Free. www.facebook.com/alliancefrancaiselimassol