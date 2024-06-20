The interior ministry on Thursday has announced financial aid for damage to houses, vehicles and professional buildings caused by recent wildfires.

The state aid covers damage in the villages of Polemi, Psathi, Choulou and Lemona in Paphos district on June 11, and Ypsonas in Limassol district and Farmakas in Nicosia district on June 16.

Those affected have until June 26 to submit their application for financial assistance.

Applications must be submitted to the local district administration.

Financial aid will not fully cover the cost of restoration works. Owners are advised to insure their property.

The damage caused by the fires is still being recorded. Once this is complete, those affected can begin repairs.

Damaged state projects are being restored.