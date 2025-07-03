Dining together is something Cypriots know well. But what about enjoying a feast with strangers and friends in a public setting? A collective dinner is coming up in Larnaca this Friday under the name Mazi (Together), inviting the public to eat and dance. It is a one-day festival that joins the month’s exciting events agenda.

The collective dinner and gathering is organised by Larnaka 2030 and NGO Urban Gorillas, which will activate various neighbourhoods on Friday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. The pedestrian street between the Zinon Primary School, the kindergarten, and the Apostolos Varnavas Church will fill with local and international participants, food, art and culture.

Consider this your invitation to bring, cook and share food, to dance and take part in creative activities, storytelling and performances and to co-create a collective tablecloth.

A series of activities is planned, including a potluck dinner where participants are invited to bring and share vegetarian food, participate in workshops and artistic performances and stitch stories together through collaborative sewing action. Music performances by the Karpasia-based duo Kemal and Aziz will keep participants dancing with their traditional zurna and davul, as will the rhythms of DJ Koulla P.Katsikoronou later.

This is the first of a series of planned activities by Urban Gorillas for Larnaka 2030 that activates disconnected neighbourhoods of Larnaca through unique dining experiences, transforming them into a lively, interconnected socio-cultural landscape. Through this initiative, the Collective Dinner in Larnaca aims to blend traditional and contemporary art forms, creating an inclusive and multicultural experience that resonates with the city’s diverse community, providing a new perspective on how neutral, unused spaces are transformed into social gathering pods for cultural exchange.

MAZI – We Dance and Eat Together

Collective dinner, party and creative activities in the streets. By Larnaka 2030 and NGO Urban Gorillas. July 4. Kamares, Larnaca. 7.30pm-11.30pm. Free. [email protected]