Two persons, 17 and 14, were arrested in Larnaca for illegal possession of property, theft, and attacking a policeman.

Police said a woman from Nicosia reported her handbag had been stolen from a bench in Larnaca, as well as her car keys. Her mobile phone was then stolen from her car.

Larnaca Police stopped the two suspects and found a plastic bag with six mobile phones in their possession.

Failing to explain how they got there, they were informed they would be arrested.

They pushed the policemen and ran off, only to be arrested shortly afterwards.

Three of the phones in their possession were identified by their owners who had earlier reported they had been stolen from their unlocked cars.