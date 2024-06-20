Two women found with dozens of kilos of cannabis were remanded for eight-days, the Larnaca District Court decided on Thursday.

The two women, 20 and 22 from an EU country, were found at Larnaca airport on a flight from Bangkok, with 41 kg of cannabis in their suitcases.

According to police, the women had stopped over in the United Arab Emirates prior to arriving in Cyprus, where authorities discovered the cannabis in 70 vacuum-sealed packages.

The packages had been dispersed in the four suitcases of the women.

Both were arrested on the spot, while the evidence was seized by police.

The two women appeared in court on Thursday, where they were issued with an eight-day remand.