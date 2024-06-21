On Friday, Cyprus took over the presidency of the European Schools network for the first time, in a term which will last from August 2024 to July 2025.

As part of its presidency, Cyprus will host a forum in April 2025 to bring together teachers at European Schools, continuing an initiative pioneered by Italy in 2024. Other priorities for the coming year include student well-being and promoting sustainable development through education.

The ceremony was held at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia, where Education Minister Athena Michaelidou highlighted the European Schools network’s role in the “wider European project.”

Latvia will assume the presidency when Cyprus’ term ends in July 2025.

The European Schools network has 13 schools across six countries and primarily educates children of EU staff. Each academic year, a different member state assumes presidency of the network.