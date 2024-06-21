Time for seriously spicy food

Spicy Kerala Chicken Roast

Alright folks, it’s time for some seriously spicy food from coastal Kerala. This chicken roast recipe is straight from my mother’s kitchen, and is a family favourite she always makes because it’s easy and quick. It has a thick gravy that can be mopped up with bread or rice. In fact, any home you go to in Kerala will serve up a version of their family favourite Roast Chicken. Unlike in the west, a roast in Kerala usually means a dry or semi dry curried chicken dish.

1 full medium chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces

3 big onions (thinly sliced)

1 green chili (slit)

3 tblsp ginger garlic paste

2 medium tomatos (chopped)

2 tblsp tomato paste

1/2 tblsp turmeric powder

4 sprigs of curry leaves

chopped handful cilantro leaves

1 tsp mustard seeds

salt (as required)

oil – I prefer to use coconut oil (as required for sautéing the masala)

Marinade for chicken

1/2 tblsp turmeric powder

3 tblsp red chili powder

3 tblsp coriander powder

1 tblsp pepper powder

2 tblsp garam masala

salt to taste

4 tblsp coconut oil

Mix the marinade spices in the coconut oil, and marinate the chicken, massaging the aromatics everywhere, preferably overnight.

In a pan, heat the coconut oil and splutter the mustard seeds. Add the curry leaves, sliced onions, and a little salt to the onions to caramelise them faster. Saute until onions become translucent and golden brown. Add the ginger garlic paste to the onions and saute for 5 minutes on medium, while stirring, until the raw smell disappears. Add the chopped tomatoes. Saute till the tomatoes have become mushy in the masala. Add the tomato paste and cook on low for another 3 minutes till the oil separates from the masala.

Add the marinated chicken to this mixture. Stir to coat well. Cover and cook till the chicken is almost cooked, then open the pan and cook till the moisture reduces, while stirring constantly.

Lower the flame, remove the lid, and dry roast the chicken for another 15 minutes until it almost dries out and starts browning. Mix in the cilantro leaves. Close and leave to steam in its own heat.

Eat with any kind of Indian naan or roti.

Serene Tharian, arranges South Indian Dinner Clubs in Cyprus, through her cooking club, The Best Exotic Kerala Kitchen. She can be contacted on 99 222462 to book a South Indian meal with your friends. Instagram/Facebook: @thebestexotickeralakitchen