The Cyprus Mail’s SOUZANA PSARA recently sat down with tech industry veteran Ruslan Synytsky for an in-depth interview about the visionary beginnings of Ravatar, an innovative venture into the world of 3D AI avatars.

Ravatar CEO Ruslan Synytsky is a distinguished figure in the IT industry. He is widely recognised for his innovative contributions as the co-founder and former CEO of Jelastic, an award-winning Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider.

Synytsky has made significant strides in the industry, pioneering the pay-as-you-use pricing model in cloud computing, a model that has revolutionised the field.

Under his leadership, Jelastic evolved from a single data centre public cloud company into a global provider of hybrid and multi-cloud services, powering millions of software containers worldwide.

Also, Synytsky has collaborated with influential figures in the technology industry, such as Mark Zbikowski, a principal architect at Microsoft, James Gosling, the creator of Java, and Rasmus Lerdorf, the originator of PHP.

In recognition of his accomplishments and contributions to the Java community, Synytsky holds the title of Java Champion.

When Synytsky first set foot on Cyprus, having been invited by PrimeTel to speak at a cloud computing conference, little did he know that this trip would herald the start of Ravatar, his groundbreaking venture into the realm of 3D AI avatars.

Inspired by the island’s captivating blend of ancient charm and a burgeoning tech scene, he viewed Cyprus as the ideal breeding ground for his innovative projects.

“Cyprus struck me as the perfect incubator for Ravatar,” Synytsky said.

“The vibrant local tech community, coupled with the government’s support for startups, really sealed the deal for me,” he added.

It was here, amidst the Mediterranean’s entrepreneurial spirit, that Ravatar began to take shape.

The concept for Ravatar sprang from Synytsky’s realisation of the untapped potential in AI avatar technology.

“During my visit, I was captivated by how the promising potential and innovative aspects of the AI avatar niche,” Synytsky explained.

This sparked a vision to create AI-powered avatars that could interact in human-like ways, thereby enhancing digital communication across various sectors,” he added.

Choosing to base Ravatar in Cyprus proved to be a fundamental decision. The island offered compelling economic incentives, including competitive corporate tax rates and robust financial support for tech startups, which significantly lightened the burden of investment in research and development.

Moreover, the welcoming attitude towards international businesses and the high quality of life, emphasised by Cyprus’ warm climate, played a key role in attracting and retaining top talent.

“Living in such a beautiful setting boosts employee morale and well-being,” Synytsky said with a smile. “It contributes to a productive and creative work environment.”

Furthermore, Cyprus’ vibrant IT community greatly enriched Ravatar’s journey. The island boasts a thriving tech sector, providing a robust network of professionals and industry events. “The local tech scene is incredibly dynamic and well-connected,” Synytsky noted. “Being part of this community has been invaluable in finding talent and fostering collaborations.”

Synytsky’s extensive experience in the IT industry laid a robust foundation for the inception of his new project, Ravatar.

Leveraging the insights and skills honed during his tenure as co-founder and CEO of Jelastic, Synytsky was well-prepared to navigate the complex landscape of technology startups.

His prior success in pioneering innovative cloud solutions and models significantly minimised the typical learning curve associated with new ventures.

This allowed him to focus on refining and scaling Ravatar, replicating and building upon his previous successes without the setbacks that often challenge less experienced founders.

Ruslan Synytsky speaking at an exhibition

“It equipped me with the insights and skills needed to navigate the complex landscape of AI and digital interaction,” Synytsky said.

A defining moment in Ravatar’s development was the strategic pivot from creating basic video avatars to developing sophisticated, interactive 3D avatars capable of real-time interaction.

“We saw a growing demand for more engaging and realistic digital experiences,” Synytsky explained.

This insight led Ravatar to position itself at the forefront of digital interaction technology, setting a new standard for lifelike avatars and human-machine experiences.

However, the road to Ravatar’s success was not without its challenges. The rapidly evolving tech sector, especially in the niche field of AI avatars, demanded continuous innovation and strategic foresight.

“The pace of change in the technology market is relentless,” Synytsky acknowledged, noting that “we had to stay ahead by constantly adapting to new trends and technological advancements.”

Sourcing expert talent was another significant hurdle. The specialised skills required for developing advanced 3D AI avatars meant the pool of qualified candidates was relatively small.

“Finding the right experts was a challenge,” Synytsky noted.

“We often had to look globally to attract the best minds,” he added.

Moreover, the infrastructure needed to support AI avatar operations was inherently complex and costly.

“Building a robust platform capable of handling intensive processing and data loads required substantial investment,” Synytsky explained.

Despite these obstacles, Synytsky’s determination and the supportive environment of Cyprus enabled Ravatar to thrive and grow.

Ravatar AI-driven avatars are capable of understanding and processing natural language, making them adept at handling complex customer interactions.

“Our avatars are designed to offer personalised responses, adapting their behaviour based on user interactions, which makes them incredibly lifelike and responsive,” Synytsky said.

What sets Ravatar’s creations apart is their lifelike quality. Combining sophisticated generative AI, detailed motion capture, and high-fidelity graphical rendering, these avatars can mimic human expressions, gestures, and body language with remarkable precision.

“Their ability to replicate nuances of tone and emotion in their voices makes these digital entities incredibly realistic,” Synytsky added.

This realism is further enhanced by the avatars’ adaptability; they can modify their behaviour based on user interactions, making them responsive and engaging in a wide array of scenarios.

The impact of Ravatar’s technology is most evident in sectors like customer service dynamics, acting as AI Agents in various service industries. These avatars revolutionise client relations by providing efficient and personalised assistance across diverse sectors. They handle inquiries, resolve issues, and ensure customer satisfaction, acting as the frontline of engagement for many businesses.

Ravatar’s avatars have also transformed healthcare, where 3D AI avatars provide companionship and support to patients, enhancing their recovery process with personalised coaching and emotional support. In the banking sector, these avatars revolutionise customer service by offering individualised banking experiences and streamlining operations, thereby boosting efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, in corporate settings, AI Assistants streamline administrative tasks, boosting productivity and freeing human staff to focus on more strategic activities. They can manage schedules, handle routine communications, and aid in various operational tasks.

In their turn, AI Influencers are utilised predominantly in marketing, engaging with audiences on social media and other digital platforms, enhancing brand presence and delivering tailored content. They interact with followers, promote products, and create engaging experiences that resonate with target audiences.

Furthermore, these avatars provide personalised interaction and support in various contexts, enhancing user engagement and satisfaction.

As Ravatar continues to expand and evolve, the roots it has laid in Cyprus are central to its identity and strategy.

With the island’s continued support and a clear vision for the future, Ruslan and his team are set to keep pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in digital real-time interaction technologies, proving that a great idea, when planted in the right environment, can indeed flourish into something spectacular.