Promising to continue work to further strengthen relations between Cyprus and Qatar, the latter’s ambassador to the island, Ali Yousuf Abdulrahman Al-Mulla, bid farewell to House President Annita Demetriou.

A House press release said they discussed the next steps in upgrading the dialogue and exchanges between Qatar’s Consultative Assembly and the House of Representatives.

Al-Mulla thanked Cyprus for its hospitality and underlined the common cultural characteristics of the two countries.

He also gave assurances that he would continue to work to further strengthen relations between the two countries and their parliaments.

Demetriou thanked Al-Mulla, especially his contribution to bilateral relations.