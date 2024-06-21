Leaving the heatwave behind and welcoming average temperatures for the end of June, Cyprus prepares for the upcoming bank holiday – the Orthodox Whit Monday or Kataklysmos – celebrated across the island with religious ceremonies and plenty water-splashing activities and festivals.

On Friday, temperatures will peak at 39 inland, 30-32 along the coast and 29 in the mountains.

Dust is expected at times in the atmosphere.

On Friday evening expected temperatures are 20 inland and along the coast and 17 in the mountains.

Saturday and Sunday will start off clear, with clouds forming in the afternoon giving scattered showers and possibly an isolated storm in the mountains. Temperatures will not change and will remain close to the average for June.

On Monday, Kataklysmos, there will be clear skies with a slight increase in temperatures.