Throughout the month of June, Larnaca has been a ground for creativity and innovation with an eco-focus as the Larnaka Biodesign Festival unfolded. Organised by the Larnaka 2030 organisation, the festival is part of the city’s plans to artistically develop Larnaca with a green transition.

To bring this to fruition, the festival has been offering participatory workshops, events, performances and installations by a diverse range of creatives, academics and scientists focusing on our relationship with the environment. This weekend it enters its final stretch, with events and activities culminating on Sunday, June 23.

The closing ceremony of the festival’s second edition brings its eco-educational activities together in a collective performance by children. Using art as a form of expression, the children will lead a parade through the city centre that revives the novel Ouranosyssoreutis, starting from the Medieval Castle at 6pm and ending in Zouhouri Square.

The performance is co-created by the children of the Forest School for Children in Kornos, Kindergarten Manitaroulis, Purple CLEF and children under the guidance of Andry Christofidi, Vaso Panagi, Salome Paraskeva and Theodora Andreou.

Free to attend and open to the public, the parade hopes to gather Larnaca locals and visitors from all around the island for one last time.

Closing Ceremony of Larnaka Biodesign Festival

Children’s parade reviving the novel Ouranosyssoreutis. June 23. Starting point: Medieval Castle, Limassol. 6pm-9pm. Free. www.facebook.com/larnaka2030