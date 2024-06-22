The Church of Cyprus will hold a series of events to mark the 50-year anniversary of the Turkish invasion, Archbishop Georgios said on Saturday.

In statements on CyBC radio, he underscored the message the Church wants to send is that there is strong opposition to the fait accompli, no matter how many years have passed.

The Archbishop said the country and occupied territories would not be ‘written off’ and human rights must prevail.

Among events the church is carrying out is a liturgy at Kyrenia bishopric, seeking to send out a message that Kyrenia “is always in our thoughts,” he concluded.

A number of events are already underway in Greece, the Archbishop added.