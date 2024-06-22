A 26-year-old man was remanded for six days by Limassol district court on Saturday, after publishing videos of women at the beach online.

He faces charges of violating personal data, for filming women in bathing suits across Limassol beaches without their consent.

Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail that the core issue on hand is the intention of the 26-year-old.

Though public settings do not generally require consent of individuals, Kyriacou said this is not a case where someone was taking a selfie or general picture that happened to have women in the background wearing a bikini.

In this case, the suspect appeared to focus on specific women and post videos of them without their consent, he specified.

The crux of the legal argument will be heard in court and be handled by the legal service, Kyriacou said.

So far, six women have reported identifying themselves in the videos posted online.