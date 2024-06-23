Police are searching for a teen boy wanted in a burglary and arson case, Paphos police announced on Sunday.

The 14-year-old boy is suspected of stealing a 61-year-old’s car sometime between midnight and 3am.

The man said that car, which was parked in a field, was worth around €600.

Police said that around 5.15am, officers received word a car was burning near a beach in the Melania area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that it was the car that had earlier been reported stolen.

The fire was arson, as the car was set a blaze using a flammable substance. Police issued an arrest warrant for the minor and are still searching for him.