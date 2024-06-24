Flights to Larnaca airport has been delayed due to a power outage in Manchester, which affected several flights on Monday.

Hermes airports said that the Manchester airport is now operating normally, however several delays are still expected as too many flight that had been delayed for several hours will have to be carried out.

According to Hermes Airports, it is expected that delays will continue today until the situation at Manchester airport is fully normalised.

All flights from Manchester airport’s two main terminals were cancelled on Sunday, following a “significant power outage” that caused widespread disruption.

In terms of flights to Cyprus, Hermes Airports had said on Sunday there would be a delay to a TUI flight bound for Larnaca airport and two Jet2 and TUI flights to Paphos, while a TUI flight to Larnaca expected in the early hours of Monday was cancelled.