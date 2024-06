A 57-year-old man was found dead at an Ayia Napa beach on Monday, police said.

The man, Georgios Senekkis, was found by beachgoers unconscious at the Ayia Thekla beach in Sotira.

Senekkis said that the man was taken to Famagusta General, where doctors pronounced him dead.

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.