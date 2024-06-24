A 40-year-old man was remanded for eight days as a suspect in the attempted murder of a police officer in Nicosia, police said on Monday.

The man was arrested on Sunday as part of investigations into the matter.

According to the evidence under investigation, around 4.30pm on Saturday, an officer driving a service motorcycle on Ouzounian Street, spotted a 40-year-old man, against whom various cases of traffic offences are being investigated, inside a vehicle parked on the roadside.

The officer signalled the 40-year-old man to remain at the same location for inspection and proceeded on the motorcycle towards him.

However, the 40-year-old allegedly started the car and drove it towards the police officer. The 40-year-old’s car collided with the motorcycle driven by the officer, resulting in the officer being injured, and the 40-year-old fled the scene in an unknown direction.

In his attempt to flee, the vehicle driven by the 40-year-old also struck three other vehicles, causing minor damage

The policeman was taken to Nicosia General Hospital, where he was kept for treatment, as he was found to have bruises on his abdomen.