A left-footed rocket from Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria a thrilling 3-2 win over the Netherlands that sent them into the last 16 at Euro 2024 as Group D winners, with the Dutch also progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Austria topped the group on six points, with France second on five after a 1-1 draw with Poland and the Netherlands third on four. Already eliminated Poland finished with one point.

Austria took the lead in the sixth minute through an own goal by Donyell Malen but Cody Gakpo levelled for the Dutch two minutes after the break before a diving header from Romano Schmid put the Austrians back in front just before the hour.

Memphis Depay equalised again for the Netherlands in the 75th but Sabitzer’s thumping finish five minutes later secured the win and top spot for Austria, who will play the Group F runners-up. France will face the second-placed team in Group E.

Mbappe scores but France held to 1-1 draw by Poland

A Kylian Mbappe penalty was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski’s spot kick as already-eliminated Poland held France to a 1-1 draw in Dortmund on Tuesday, meaning the French finish second in Group D.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with his first European Championship goal – and the first scored by a French player at Euro 2024 – when he calmly slotted home a penalty given for Jakub Kiwior’s clumsy challenge on Ousmane Dembele.

But Dayot Upamecano brought down Polish substitute Karol Swiderksi, which allowed Lewandowski to level from the spot in the 79th minute – after his first effort was saved by Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have advanced off his line too early.

The draw means France finish second in Group D behind Austria and will face whoever comes second in Group E, where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points.