A section of the Nicosia-Limassol highway will closed overnight for roadworks from Tuesday until Thursday, the Department of Public Works announced.

According to the announcement the road surface maintenance works will be carried out from from 9pm until 6am on the section of the highway from Skarinou to Zygi. During the works, both traffic lanes in the direction from Nicosia to Limassol will be partially closed for a distance of approximately three kilometers and traffic will be funneled into a single lane which will operate for two-way traffic.

The police recommend caution and driving at safe, low speed, keeping an appropriate distance from vehicles in front, and compliance with the temporary road signage.