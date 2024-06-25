As we gear up for festival season – with July hosting the majority of them – it is time to get into a party mood. After all, the summer season has plenty to celebrate and enjoy from beach days and vacations to the many exciting happenings all around the island. As festival fans eagerly wait for the 2024 editions, some festivals organise pre-festival events to kickstart the season.

First up, is a pre-party by AfroBanana Festival which will bring its groovy dancing vibes to the New Division bar in Nicosia on Wednesday. With three DJs on the decks (Koulla P Katsikoronou, Charis and Cotsios o Pikatillis), the evening will be all about exciting new music and funky rhythms in true AfroBanana style. Also joining the pre-festival event will be Jack on Tour offering a sneak peak into this year’s festival cocktail, specially crafted by the team behind Last Word.

A little later in the summer, BEONIX Festival which is set to take place in Limassol this September, travels to a new city for some pre-festival vibes. A Larnaca event on July 20 is set to host a line-up of DJs and artists that will create a total party mood, gearing up to BEONIX’s latest edition. The event will be a late-evening party at Ammos Beach Bar starting at 10pm and it promises to set the perfect tone for the upcoming festival.

Performing on the night will be Juan Hansen who will travel from Buenos Aires to bring his innovative fusion of indie, melodic techno and experimental sounds. As a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Juan’s live performance is a mesmerising blend of electronic beats and organic soundscapes. Guy Mantzur will also perform, blasting his unique blend of tech house, techno and progressive house. Fans of electronic music will enjoy this set as his distinctive sound has earned him a place among the top DJ/Producers worldwide.

Finally, African Stevenson b2b Paradise X, a DJ duo will blend their unique styles to create an unforgettable musical journey, perfect for igniting the dance floor. Tickets are now on sale for this epic prelude to one of Cyprus’ most anticipated electronic music festivals.

AfroBanana Pre-Festival Party

With DJs Koulla P. Katsikoronou, Charis and Cotsios o Pikatillis. June 26. New Division, Nicosia. €1 surcharge on drinks

BEONIX Pre-Festival Party

With a line-up of international DJs. July 20. Ammos Beach Bar, Larnaca. 10pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com