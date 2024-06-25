Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus Colin Stewart on Tuesday welcomed members of the diplomatic community for a briefing on the UN’s activities and current state-of-play on the island.
Stewart’s diplomatic contacts come prior to his briefing to the Security Council in July.
According to a post of UN Cyprus on X “Stewart informed about the situation in the buffer zone and also the ongoing activities of the 12 technical committees to address issues of shared importance on the island.”
Click here to change your cookie preferences