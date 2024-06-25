Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus Colin Stewart on Tuesday welcomed members of the diplomatic community for a briefing on the UN’s activities and current state-of-play on the island.

Stewart’s diplomatic contacts come prior to his briefing to the Security Council in July.

According to a post of UN Cyprus on X “Stewart informed about the situation in the buffer zone and also the ongoing activities of the 12 technical committees to address issues of shared importance on the island.”