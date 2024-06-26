Every Monday and Wednesday, the Larnaca Cinema Society hosts outdoor film nights screenings of remarkable films. Local productions alongside foreign films will entertain cinephiles all summer long – for free – and besides the screenings at the Pierides Museum, the series also takes the film nights to rural locations around Cyprus. In July, Troulloi, Vavla and Deryneia will host movie screenings, extending the series’ reach.

Today, the Cypriot film The Boy on the Bridge will be shown at Troulloi village in the central square. The film was shot in Kalopanagiotis and travelled to global film festivals. This week it returns to a Cypriot village to be screened in its original Greek language with subtitles in English.

Another renowned local film will entertain cinephiles next month as the society screens Smuggling Hendrix on July 3 in Vavla. The village’s amphitheatre will be the cinema venue to show this award-winning social comedy. This film will have only Greek subtitles.

The third Cypriot film of the series is Rosemary which will be screened at Famagusta Avenue Garage in Deryneia on July 10. The film is by Adonis Florides, one of the most important Cypriot directors. The Deryneia venue will host two more film nights next month – the comedy The Grand Seduction on July 17 and the Cypriot film Five Shillings Nylon on July 24.

The free film nights will continue well into the summer and even throughout the autumn and winter months. Screenings will take place at the Pierides Museum and the Larnaca Municipal Museum, while a handful will be set up on the beach this summer in front of the Larnaca Medieval Castle.

Travelling Cinema

The Boy on the Bride. June 26. Village square, Troulloi. Smuggling Hendrix. July 3. Vavla village, Larnaca district. Rosemary. July 10. The Grand Seduction. July 17. Five Shillings Nylon. July 24. Famagusta Avenue Garage, Deryneia village. Free. Organized by the Larnaca Cinema Society. Tel: 99-434793