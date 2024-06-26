The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Wednesday released a consultation paper (CP-01-2024) inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on proposed fees and information requirements for entities falling under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114, also known as MiCAR.

This regulation, effective from May 31, 2023, establishes a unified framework for crypto-assets not classified as financial instruments.

MiCAR categorises crypto-assets into three groups. These include asset-referenced tokens (ARTs), electronic money tokens (EMTs), and a residual category for other crypto-assets.

Moreover, CySEC’s new responsibilities under MiCAR include overseeing entities such as offerors of non-ART and non-EMT crypto-assets, issuers of ARTs (excluding those from credit institutions), and Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs).

Interested parties are encouraged to submit their responses to CySEC’s Policy Department by email ([email protected]) before July 17, 2024, as outlined in CP-01-2024.

This consultation aims to gather insights on the regulatory framework for crypto-assets, shaping CySEC’s oversight and operational guidelines in this evolving sector.