The first supplementary budget for 2024, worth €351.3 million, has been approved by the cabinet to cover medical supplies, social insurance, desalination, defence and education.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said the main expenditure was €103m for the purchase of medicine, €60m for increased state contributions and €58m for desalinated water to cover the shortage in water supply and irrigation caused by drought.
Another €31.5m was going to defence, €23m to the University of Cyprus and Tepak, €13.5m to counteract higher prices, €11.1m to hire temporary teachers for September and €1.1m to employ assistant aides for children with special needs.
The supplementary budget includes €10m for reopening the Mia Milia sewerage station, an amount which Keranvos said should have been covered by the north.
A further €2.2m are earmarked for measures to support agricultural products and €8m for Amalthea, which the government will be getting back from the EU.
There are already contributions from some states in the fund for the Amalthea initiative – a corridor for aid to reach Gaza – which is being handled by the foreign ministry.
Keravnos said that on the whole the economy was doing well, unemployment was dropping and employment was on the rise.
Click here to change your cookie preferences