The official inauguration of the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) new offices in Cyprus is set to take place this autumn, with EIB President Nadia Calvino scheduled to attend, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos announced on Wednesday following a Cabinet meeting.

Keravnos revealed that the decision was finalised after a recent meeting with President Calvino in Luxembourg, leading to an immediate agreement to establish the Bank’s presence on the island.

Moreover, he explained that to speed up the process, EIB officials will be temporarily accommodated in the Ministry of Finance until they can move into a permanent office.

“This decision is very important because the experts and the executives will be present here and will have a direct understanding of the needs of our economy and our society, but we will also use their expertise for various issues and projects that we are promoting as a government,” Keravnos explained.

Furthermore, Keravnos noted that the specifics regarding the executives are expected to be finalised in the coming days, and the office space at the Ministry is prepared and awaiting their arrival.

Responding to inquiries about staffing, Keravnos mentioned that while the EIB will have its staff on the island, the decision to hire local employees from Cyprus would be at the discretion of the Bank.

“It is up to them how they staff the offices,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a finance ministry announcement highlighted the strategic advantages of the EIB’s local office.

“The opening of an EIB local office will bring significant benefits to Cyprus since it will provide the opportunity for the bank to respond promptly to the needs of the Cypriot economy,” the ministry said.

“Furthermore, with the operation of an EIB office in Cyprus, the various state and private entities will benefit by utilising the expertise of the bank’s staff and the technical support they can offer them during the evaluation and execution of the various projects,” it added.

It should be noted that the EIB maintains a broad presence globally with headquarters in Luxembourg and operates local offices across a total of 55 countries, including 23 EU Member States and 32 third countries.