The person who claimed to be a passenger in a serious traffic accident in Paphos Monday afternoon was actually the driver, police found after a check.

The driver of the car was not the 42-year-old arrested, who had presented himself as the driver of the vehicle. Instead, it was the person who had claimed to be the passenger.

The two persons were arrested. The person who had claimed to be the driver was re-arrested for giving false information to a police officer, as well as interfering with a police investigation. The 41-year-old man was also arrested for the same offenses.

As for the reason they committed the crimes, the two suspects refused to answer.