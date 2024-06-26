Dipa president and former House speaker Marios Karoyian has been discharged from hospital where he was recovering from a heart attack and subsequent stent implantation.

A press release by interventional cardiologist and head of the Apollonion’s cardiology clinic Dr Georgios Georgiou said Karoyian, 63, was discharged in good health and has been given instructions to rest.

He was admitted to the Apollonion private hospital on Monday evening, where he was diagnosed with acute myocardial infraction.

According to a previous press release, Karoyan successfully underwent primary coronary angioplasty with drug-eluting stent implantation.