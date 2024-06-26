A 27-year-old man was arrested as a suspected for causing a fire in Aradippou, which burned one hectare of land, police said on Wednesday.

The fire burned a building in a field and hay bales of as well.

Police said that during their investigations they found that the fire was arson, since there were six locations from which it was set in an area of three-square kilometres.

According to police, while investigating the six centres from which the fire started, they found the 27-year-old, who they stopped for a check.

When questioned the 27-year-old reacted and pushed one of the officers while attempting to flee.

He was stopped a short distance away by other officers.

Police said that while being questioned, he allegedly admitted to starting the fire.

Another man, 25, is also being sought by police for the incident.

The 27-year-old is due to appear in Larnaca District Court later for a remand.