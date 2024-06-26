Police are investigating whether the death of Panayiotis Anastasi, 40, from Sotira in Famagusta, was caused by medical negligence.

Anastasi was admitted to the ICU of the Famagusta general hospital in Paralimni for sickle cell anaemia on June 17. He died on June 19.

Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou said on Wednesday that they “were investigating a case of possible medical negligence”.

On June 21, Health Minister Michael Damianos ordered an investigation, amid allegations doctors lacked the necessary knowledge to help him.

The man suffered from sickle cell anaemia and according to the national thalassaemia committee as well as the pancyprian sickle cell association, doctors had no communication or direction on how to treat the patient.

According to Phileleftheros which broke the story, the doctors “did everything humanly possible to save his life. But they did not have the necessary knowledge or specialisation to act immediately and effectively.”

Anastasi was admitted to Famagusta general hospital suffering from severe pain.

“Despite the fact that doctors did everything they humanly could to save his life, they lacked the necessary knowledge and specialisation to act immediately and effectively,” said the head of the national thalassaemia committee, Androulla Eleftheriou.

“By the time they figured out which doctor and which department would take over and carry out a blood transfusion, which is necessary in these cases, his condition deteriorated rapidly, resulting in his death.”

Damianos has asked for a fact-finding report from the state health services (Okypy) to be delivered to him in one month.