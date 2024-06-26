A German property promoter in the north is expected to give testimony to police in the Republic at 3pm on Wednesday in an ongoing investigation into the usurpation of Greek Cypriot property.

The man, it was reported in Turkish Cypriot press, had earlier filed a request through his lawyer not to give statements to Greek Cypriot police as he was feeling unwell.

However, police rejected his request, and he is set to appear at 3pm.

The man, who has remained unnamed, also recently had his legal representative changed from Alpan Uz to Tarik Kadri.

According to Turkish Cypriot press, the German works as a promoter with a large property developer in the north, who is very close to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s UBP party.

The man works to help attract foreign buyers for properties in the north.

Tatar’s office is also reported to be intervening in the specific case, which is why there was a change of legal representation.

The German suspect, the third in a row suspected of developing and selling Greek Cypriot property without the consent of the owners, was stopped last week while crossing to the south and handed a summons, which he signed.

Kibris Postasi reported late on Friday that the German contractor, residing permanently in the north, was questioned by the police and was released on bail.

“There has not been an arrest,” a police spokesman told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday. He added that “we are investigating a case of this nature, and statements are being taken.”

He refrained from giving further details.

Well-informed sources told the Cyprus Mail that the police are investigating the case concerning Greek Cypriot property in the north.

The suspect was notified last Wednesday at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point, from where he was crossing into the south, that there was a pending summons to give a statement on June 26.

Last week, Israeli businessman Simon Mistriel Aykut, who is suspected of developing properties worth €43 million in the north on Greek Cypriot land and was arrested in the Republic on June 8, has been remanded in custody until his case is heard in Nicosia criminal court on September 9.