The time for the last concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra of the summer season has arrived. This upcoming concert is a rather special event as it brings together the much-anticipated synergy of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of the esteemed maestro and artistic director of the CyYSO Yiorgos Kountouris.

On Friday, accomplished orchestra musicians will share the stage of the Skali Amphitheatre in Aglantzia with aspiring young talent for one event. The Cyprophonia 5 Side-By-Side concert will feature upcoming young Cypriot pianist Anna Avramidou as the evening’s soloist, who is bound to mesmerise audiences with George Gershwin’s sensuous Rhapsody in Blue. The 15-year-old pianist has dazzled the music world after winning the 6th World Competition for Young Pianists dedicated to Franz Liszt in 2023.

In the second part of the concert, the two orchestras will perform side-by-side playing Dmitri Shostakovich’s masterful Symphony No. 5, with Anna Avramidou on the piano. A perfect way not only to close the evening but also a season full of music!

Cyprophonia 5 Side-By-Side

Concert with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra. June 28. Skali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10-15. www.cyso.interticket.com