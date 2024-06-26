The weather will be mostly clear on Wednesday with temperatures set to rise prompting a yellow weather warning, the met office said.

Temperatures are set to rise to 40 degrees C inland, 32 on the western coast, 34 on the coasts, and 33 in the mountains.

In the evening, the temperatures will fall to 23 degrees inland and in the mountains, and 24 degrees on the coasts.

The weather is expected to stay the same on Thursday and Friday, while some isolated showers are expected on Saturday.