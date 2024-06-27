President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday met UN Secretary General personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin in Brussels.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the European Council where the two discussed the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem and finding a solution.

Christodoulides called it a “very productive, and specific discussion”. He announced that upon his return to Cyprus, he would call for a National Council meeting to brief political leaders of the developments.

Managing the Cyprus problem requires collectivism, he underlined.

The president returns to Cyprus on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar was travelling to London on Thursday to attend the 7th Turkish Cypriot Cultural Festival.

During his time in the UK, he is expected to meet with Holguin and will be returning to on Monday.

Tatar had previously told Bayrak he would be meeting with Holguin on July 1.