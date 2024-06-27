Workers are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and prioritising skills growth amidst rising workloads and an accelerating pace of change, according to the results of a survey shared by consulting and advisory firm PwC Cyprus on Thursday.

According to the PwC 2024 Global Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey, which gathered responses from more than 56,000 workers across 50 countries and territories, 45 per cent of workers reported a significant increase in their workload over the past year.

In addition, almost two-thirds (62 per cent) said that they are experiencing an accelerated pace of change at work.

This rapid transformation, the survey explained, has led to heightened workplace pressures and an evolving set of daily responsibilities for many employees.

Nearly two-fifths (40 per cent) mentioned that their daily responsibilities have changed to a large or very large extent, and almost half (44 per cent) admitted they do not understand the purpose behind these changes.

Amidst these pressures, workers are increasingly looking for opportunities elsewhere and focusing on skills growth.

More than one-quarter (28 per cent) of respondents indicated they are very or extremely likely to switch employers within the next 12 months, a significant increase from the 19 per cent during the ‘Great Resignation’ of 2022.

Skills development is a critical factor in this decision, with two-thirds (67 per cent) of those considering a move stating that opportunities to learn new skills are crucial.

Employees are also turning to emerging technologies like generative AI (GenAI) to help manage their workloads and support personal growth.

Among those who use GenAI daily, 82 per cent expect it to make their work more efficient in the next 12 months.

Additionally, half (49 per cent) of all GenAI users anticipate that it will lead to higher salaries, with this expectation rising to 76 per cent among daily users.

More than 70 per cent of GenAI users believe that these tools will enhance creativity (73 per cent) and improve the quality of their work (72 per cent).

The survey highlights the increasing importance workers place on skills growth, with employees likely to switch employers in the next 12 months being nearly twice as likely to prioritise upskilling compared to those planning to stay (67 per cent vs. 36 per cent).

Despite this, fewer than half (46 per cent) of all employees feel their employer provides adequate opportunities to learn new skills.

Furthermore, there is significant interest in the role of AI in skills development, with 76 per cent of GenAI users expecting it to create opportunities for learning new skills at work.

However, the survey also indicated that employers need to invest in training and access to new technologies.

For example, among those who have not used GenAI at work in the last 12 months, one-third (33 per cent) believe there are no opportunities to use the technology in their line of work, while 24 per cent lack access to the tools, and 23 per cent do not know how to use them.

Despite the rapid changes, there are signs of optimism and engagement among workers. Sixty per cent expressed at least moderate job satisfaction, up from 56 per cent in 2023.

More than half (57 per cent) of employees who view fair pay as important agree that their job is fairly compensated.

Additionally, cost-of-living pressures have slightly eased since 2023, with 45 per cent of workers having money left over each month, up from 38 per cent.

However, the survey concluded by noting that more than half (52 per cent) still report some degree of financial stress.