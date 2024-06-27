EMBIO Diagnostics, a Nicosia-based company at the forefront of diagnostic technologies, announced this week its acquisition of AG Catalytic Solutions, a firm specialising in the non-chemical treatment of ballast water.

According to the announcement, this key move transfers technology, know-how, and intellectual property between the two and also provides EMBIO’s research and development teams with a substantial boost in a highly promising area.

For years, the announcement explained, shipping and maritime industries have grappled with the issue of polluted ballast water, underscoring a global priority to find solutions that are environmentally safe, cost-efficient, and reliable.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in addressing these longstanding challenges.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the collaboration between EMBIO Diagnostics and AG Catalytic Solutions is not new.

Both companies, which are part of the KV Fund portfolio, previously joined forces to develop a portable ballast water testing kit.

This product, now exclusively distributed by Aquarex Diagnostics, showcases the synergistic potential the two companies have harnessed in past endeavours.

“After we collaborated with Constantinos and his team, we realised that integrating our proprietary technology with EMBIO’s expanding resources and growing momentum within the shipping and maritime sectors was the ideal scenario,” Stathis Theofilou, Founder and CEO of AG Catalytic Solutions, commented.

“EMBIO will be able to take our technology to the next level faster,” he added.

Moreover, the integration of AG Catalytic Solutions’ innovative technology into EMBIO’s portfolio not only strengthens both companies’ capabilities but also enriches their suite of sustainability products and services.

Constantinos Loizou, reflecting on the acquisition, stated that “this acquisition fits perfectly with our commitment to innovation with a positive ecological impact on marine biodiversity while complying with international shipping and maritime regulations”.

“We are excited to offer this innovative technology to our network of clients, enhancing our suite of sustainability services,” he added.