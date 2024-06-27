A 45-year-old man who confessed to the Ormidia murder was remanded at the Dhekelia British bases court on Thursday for eight days.

Costas Sotiri handed himself to Dhekelia police a day earlier over investigations for the murder of Charalambos Constantinides, 52 from Paralimni.

The two are believed to have gotten into an argument over money. Police said Sotiri admitted to fatally shooting Constantinides with a hunting rifle during the fight.

Sotiri did not object to his remand and will appear in court again on Friday July 5 at 9am.

Officer Panicos Panayi said Sotiri the reason behind the murder were “financial differences he had with the victim.”

Asked to comment that the issue concerned €1,500, Panayi said “this is something to be investigated.”

Currently, officers are collecting evidence and taking witness testimony by people close to the case.

The murder took place on Tuesday night at around 11pm at an autobody paint shop in Ormidia.