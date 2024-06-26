Police are searching for a murder suspect in Ormidia on Wednesday, after a man was dead and shot and in the head in the night.

The incident is being investigated by the British Bases police and the Cyprus police.

SBA police said that the incident occurred around 11pm on Tuesday night at a garage in the area, when two Greek Cypriot men got into an argument.

According to police, the owner of the garage is being sought in connection to the murder.

In an announcement, the bases police said that the body of the victim has not been identified and police are searching for the suspect.

Police have also shut down roads in the area in their search for the armed suspect.