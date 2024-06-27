A much-touted cabinet decision to ban mobile phones in secondary schools has fallen at its first hurdle – a discussion in parliament – with the result that it has been put off until the autumn.

The government’s plan was to have it passed into law before parliament’s summer recess but MPs and others at the House education committee on Wednesday could not agree so the debate was put on the back burner for probably after schools re-open in September.

Committee chair Pavlos Mylonas said it became clear there were conflicting opinions from MPs and others and that the discussion could not be concluded in time to take it to the plenum.

Also attending the committee were representatives of the education ministry who were pushing the ban and the Children’s Rights Commissioner Despo Michaelidou who opposes it.

Head of the counselling and vocational education service at the ministry, Irini Paraskeva Rodosthenous, told MPs stated that under the proposal, mobile phones would be switched off during class and breaks and only allowed in emergency situations.

“We believe that this arrangement will be beneficial for children. It’s about the children and the opportunities they’ll have when not using their mobiles throughout school time. They won’t be tempted to switch on and connect to platforms, and during breaks they’ll be given the opportunity to socialise,” she said.

She said the proposal was based on research and studies from other countries, which have banned the use of cell phones, including Greece.

But Michaelidou disagreed, citing the rights of the child and the benefits of technology in learning new ways of communication, accessing information and interaction.

“It is the state’s obligation to ensure that adolescents have access to the information necessary for their health and development” she said.

A complete ban would disturb the balance in the adult-adolescent relationship, she added and also would bring additional policing into schools amid a climate that is already tense between adults and children.

Michaelidou said she was in favour of allowing the phones during breaks but a complete ban would bring the opposite result, she added.

The president of the secondary school teachers’ union Oelmek, Demetris Taliadoros said the union was in favour of the ban. “Once it’s there it’s a terrible addiction,” he said. He also cited a Unesco conclusion that excessive use of mobile phones was linked to reduced student performance.

Taliadoros said there were specific cases of students, who even went so far as to set up fights in the yard in order to film and post videos on the internet. “This is typical behaviour,” he said. He also referred to student in an exam who was seen with his cell phone at his feet copying physics formulas because “he didn’t have time” to learn them.

The president of the Confederation of Secondary Education Parents’ Associations, Loizos Constantinou, said that there was an issue of addiction to phones, which he called “sad”. He said there were cases where there were students with no friends because they spend so much time on their phones.

“This is very worrying,” he said. However, he said parents disagree with a total ban. “The purpose is not to deprive children of technology but how to apply the technology correctly,” he said.

For their part, MPs were also divided. Chairman Mylonas said after the committee that there were too many objections and reservations from the political forces on the issue.

“Schools should find a way to guide our children pedagogically in the process of socialisation, of acquiring a sense of being human with their five senses, but the ones who should do it first are the parents,” said Mylonas. adding that nowadays the phone “babysits” the children.

Disy’s Giorgos Karoullas, called for a study. “We need data in front of us to take into account the students, to take into account the parents as well as the teachers,” he said.

Akel’s Christos Christofides, said that he disagreed with the proposal. “It is a rushed proposal that comes from everywhere,” he said. “The proposal is impractical and will create huge administrative costs and loss of time in the learning process. It will intensify the conflicts and tensions within the school and will bring exactly the opposite results from the intended ones.”

Diko’s Chrysanthos Savvides, said phone addiction does not only concern students, but also adults. “Since we are asking the students, the parameter for the teachers should also be included. The problem also exists with teachers,” he said.

Depa’s Alecos Tryfonides said: “We will not be in a hurry to make final decisions on this matter because we have to look at it from all sides. It must be clear how the ban will work for the break as well, who will be responsible, what will be the consequences for the student if he uses the mobile phone during the break and other issues.”