How is it already the last weekend of June? As we step deeper into the summer, the island’s busiest season in terms of events and things to do, the cultural agenda fills up with more festivals and outdoor events. This weekend, local creatives invite us to enjoy open-air screenings, beach parties and new exhibitions.

Art and sports lovers will get to enjoy a new thematic exhibition in Nicosia, opening at the AG Leventis Gallery this Saturday focusing on the Olympic Games. As the games prepare to take place in Paris, the gallery, in collaboration with the Cyprus Olympic Committee and the Embassy of France and The French Institute of Cyprus, host the exhibition The Road to Paris from Saturday to September 8, split into two parts. Part one is a travelling exhibition from the National Sports Museum of Nice and showcases the struggle of women for recognition and equality through the Olympic Games. Part two chronicles the history of the Olympic Games, and the establishment of the Cyprus Olympic Committee and highlights Cypriot athletes taking part in Paris’ Olympic Games this summer.

Starting on Sunday, the Goethe-Institut Cyprus’ Sommerkino season begins – a week of German film screenings. Held in its garden, the Sommerkino screenings return for the fifth year to entertain lovers of German cinema and language and this year it arrives with a twist. Previous editions focused on the directors behind the camera. This summer, Sommerkino shines a light on renowned films that star the acclaimed actress Sandra Hüller. From Sunday to July 4, a series of outdoor screenings will take place, free for all.

In Pervolia, a summery beach party will be held at Kahuna Surfhouse on Saturday as Nostalgia Party presents an afternoon event by the sea. While surfers catch the waves and a series of watersports activities take place, others can enjoy beach lounging, the beach party will bring together DJs Claudio and Dr Cordoba who will play tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s. The party will go on until 11pm, with food by Misfit Union Kitchen. What’s more, entrance is free!

Another event with free entry will be held in Paphos this weekend. Technopolis 20 will host the 9th edition of the Paphos International Film Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Under the starry night sky, a series of remarkable short films and documentaries from around the world will be showcased. Each year, the festival supports independent films and encourages viewers to vote for their favourite, taking in the votes to announce the Audience Award.

Sommerkino

German film screenings featuring actress Sandra Hüller. June 30-July 4. Goethe-Insitut Cyprus, Nicosia. 8pm. In German with English/Greek subtitles. Free. Tel: 22-674606

The Road to Paris

Olympic-themed exhibition by the A. G. Leventis Gallery in collaboration with the Cyprus Olympic Committee and the Embassy of France in Cyprus – The French Institute of Cyprus. June 29-September 8. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Wednesday: 10am-8pm. Thursday-Sunday: 10am-5pm. Tel: 22-668838

Nostalgia Kahuna Beach Party

With DJs Claudio and Cordoba and food from Misfit Union Kitchen. June 29. Kahuna Surfhouse, Pervolia. 5pm-11pm. Free entrance. Tel: 99-666708, 99-498642

Paphos International Film Festival

9th edition of festival with film screenings. June 28-30. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.45pm. Free entrance. www.piffcyprus.com