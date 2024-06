A 42-year-old was sentenced to nine years in jail by the Famagusta district court for the manslaughter of Nikos Angeli, 34.

Police said in a press release that the 42-year-old had visited Angeli’s house on August 29, 2023, to solve some differences.

The 34-year-old was found injured in his house and taken to Larnaca General Hospital, from where he was sent to Nicosia due to the severity of his wounds.

Angeli died at the hospital on September 6, 2023.