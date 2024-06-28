Illegal garbage dumping is out of control in Cyprus and must come to an end, the government stressed on Friday as Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou presented a six-point action plan to tackle the phenomenon.

The initiative is borne from the collaboration of the agriculture and interior ministries, as well as police, game fund, local authority representatives and NGOs.

Under the banner #wastefreecyprus, the aim is to strengthen the tools local authorities have to eliminate illegal rubbish sites

First on the agenda is a cleaning campaign to clear all illegal and uncontrolled dumping grounds across all municipalities and communities in the country. This effort will be funded by the agriculture ministry, with €1.5 million allocated from the environment department.

The second action point involves utilising legal tools to deter illegal dumping, including fines of up to €20,000 and increased site inspections.

Thirdly, the government wants to broaden the responsibility of producers, to encourage recycling.

Panayiotou said the fourth step is to restore sites that have become illegal waste dumping grounds. The water development board will continue efforts for 47 such sites in Limassol and construction works will restore 24 sites in Nicosia.

The efforts are part of 2021 – 2027 funded project.

According to Panayiotou, one of the major reasons the issue of illegal dumping exists is the absence of proper infrastructure. As such, a network of green points will greatly contribute to reducing the phenomenon, she said.

The plan is to increase the number of green points across the country and by 2024 there will be three new sites, one in Troulli, Ayia Napa and Avgorou.

The location of another eight points has been confirmed and works will begin in the next few months, she added.

Lastly, the goal is to inform the public. Panayiotou emphasized that core to achieving a green transition and a circular economy free of rubbish is public sensitivity. Without active participation from every citizen, it will not be possible to implement these changes, she specified.

“It requires time, collective action and a holistic plan. This is not just a goal; it is an investment for the future and the country we want to live in. The road upwards is not easy, but it requires immediate action.”

The fire which devastated the Polemi area earlier this month is believed to have started at an illegal landfill, raising concerns that rampant fly-tipping in the countryside could prove to be a significant danger during heatwaves especially.

Concerns have also been raised about garbage piling up on the shores of Potamos Liopetri harbour – degrading a protected nature site and exposing a serious flaw in how Cyprus deals with illegal dumping.