A new exhibition opens this weekend in Platres as renowned Cypriot printmaker Hambis Tsangaris presents a retrospective exhibition. The inauguration of Hambis’ Cyprus (I Kipros tou Hambi) will be conducted by President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday at the Giorgos Seferis Cultural Centre in Platres.

The exhibition is organised by the Troodos Mountain Communities Cultural Foundation to honour the work and lengthy career of the esteemed Cypriot engraver. A total of 40 works, covering the entire thematic range of the artist and selected by Hambis himself, will be presented.

Landscapes, people, nature, architecture, customs, myths and traditions, all depicted with Hambis’ unique art and technique will be presented. Representative works from six decades, from 1976 to 2022, inspired by Cypriot tragedies, local poets, myths and fairytales, and naturally from the lives, traditions and customs of the common people of Cyprus make up the exhibition.

On the opening day, the exhibition will remain open until 7pm whilst after that, the artwork will remain at the Platres Cultural Centre for just three weekends on July 6 and 7, 13 and 14 and 20 and 21.

Hambis’ Cyprus

Retrospective exhibition by printmaker Hambis Tsangaris. Giorgos Seferis Cultural Centre, Platres. Opening day: 11am-7pm (June 30). July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21. 11am-7pm. www.culturalfoundationtroodos.org