The comprehensive citizen e-health system is a hugely significant “product of civilisation” and a decisive step towards strengthening the national health scheme Gesy and promoting patient rights, Health Minister Michalis Damianos said on Friday.

Addressing an event on EU health and e-health in Cyprus, on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides, Damianos said that the recently adopted regulation on the European Health Data Space was an achievement that benefited Cyprus, especially within the framework of still-young Gesy.

Damianos referred to all the work done so far in Cyprus to modernise and digitalise health, noting that the country’s national health data authority is coordinating the joint action for the creation of specifications and recommendations regarding the use of health data in the EU.

The joint action, which includes the authorities from all 27 EU members plus Norway, aims at facilitating national and cross-border health care among member states.