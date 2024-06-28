A fire on Friday morning at a Larnaca residence caused extensive damages to property and the sunroom of the apartment’s balcony.

In a post on platform X, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire, which broke out in a third floor apartment, was reported shortly before 6am.

Firefighters entered the apartment wearing breathing apparatus, while the occupants evacuated the building without any danger before the arrival of the fire service.

The fire caused extensive damage to equipment and the glass enclosure. Its exact causes are being investigated.