A 20-year-old man on Friday was found guilty of a rape in Ayia Napa last summer and sentenced to eleven years in jail, according to a decision by the Famagusta Criminal Court.

According to the complaint submitted to the police, the rape was committed on July 11, 2023, in Ayia Napa.

Evidence against the 20-year-old came up during police investigations into the incident.

He was arrested by members of the Police on July 12 and was taken into custody for the purpose of police investigations.

Upon completion of the police investigations in July last year, the authorities proceeded to register the case for immediate trial, and on the instructions of the court, the 20-year-old remained in custody as a suspect for the purposes of the court proceedings.

After examining all the evidence, the court decided the man was guilty on June 10.

On June 20, the man was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Prosecution had called five witnesses to the stand all deemed reliable by the court.

The victim along with one of her friends, both from an EU country, also gave statements to the court about the incident.