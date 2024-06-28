President Nikos Christodoulides has congratulated Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa and Kaja Kallas for their election to key EU positions.

“Committed to working closely with you guided by a common vision for a stronger, more secure, more resilient Union, that delivers even more to its citizens and the world,” the president posted on X.

The European Council agreed on the next EU leaders, nominating von der Leyen for a second term as head of the European Commission, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kallas as foreign policy chief and former Portuguese Prime Minister Costa as head of the European Council.

The agreement was not unanimous, as the prime ministers of Italy and Hungary disagreed and abstained for different names.