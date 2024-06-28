A yellow weather warning is in place on Friday from 12pm until 5pm for high temperatures.

The weather will be mostly clear with heightened humidity and localised afternoon clouds are expected. Temperatures will rise to 40C in the interior, 32C on the west coast, 34C on the remaining coasts, and 33C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly and light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and on the south coast up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with local thin fog and low clouds in the early hours. Temperatures will drop to 23C in the interior and the coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough.

Over the weekend increased clouds are expected to bring a chance of isolated rains or a storm, mainly in the mountains and inland. Temperatures are expected to drop by several degrees on Saturday and will rise again by Monday which will be mainly sunny.