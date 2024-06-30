A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a 19-year-old reported that she had been raped.

According to the police, he was arrested on Saturday night after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The teenager was examined by doctors at Nicosia general hospital who said she had sustained injuries to the neck and chest.

A tourist in Cyprus, the teenager said she had met the 26-year-old permanent resident over the past few days.

She said in the early hours of Saturday morning he had had sex with her against her will, in Chlorakas.

Paphos police continue investigations.