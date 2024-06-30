Shock expressed about how homeless live

Outrage was expressed on Sunday at the way some people live after it emerged that some were occupying an abandoned hotel in Limassol.

Former general secretary of the Diko party Athos Antoniades was talking about the Aquarius hotel near the Limassol seafront in Germasoyia.

They are living there without electricity, water or operable toilets, he said on the platform X.

“Here there are (I don’t dare say live) people,” he said under photographs of the site.

“Here where land per square metre sells for a fortune. Among rubbish, excrement, rats and maybe a snake.”

He said he did not dare to say people lived there as “this is not life”.

The situation is an accident waiting to happen, he said, to people “who no one will look for once an accident happens. People for whom someone will perhaps cry in a far corner of the planet.

“And I wonder has no one seen this? Responsible or not. Why is it allowed?”